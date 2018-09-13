VMI Extrusion relocates to new facility

On September 12th, the new VMI extrusion technology center and manufacturing facility was officially opened by Mrs Karin Bucher, Mayor of Cham and Mr Edward Holweg, COO of VMI, in the presence of employees and invitees.

After VMI acquired the extrusion division of AZ Formen-und Maschinebau GmbH in 2004, VMI Extrusion continued at a location adjacent to AZ in Runding. The growth and ambitions of VMI with its extrusion equipment activities however required a more modern building. The new facility is located on the industrial area in Cham, Bavaria, Germany, ten kilometres from the former location in Runding.

The VMI Cham facility and employees play a key role in the development, engineering, testing and delivery of their extrusion equipment. This includes equipment for integration in VMI’s tyre production systems and tyre retreading systems as well as for their extruder program for the technical rubber- and tyre industry. The production and assembly of extruders takes place both in Cham and in VMI’s new production facility in Leszno, Poland.

With the new facility in Cham, the new production capacity available in Leszno and the close cooperation between their extrusion technology center in Cham and VMI Global R&D in Epe, the Netherlands, they are ready for the future.