VMI receives Pirelli Supplier Award 2018

During a ceremony held at Pirelli’s headquarters in Milan, Italy, VMI received the Supplier Award for high quality and support. Chief Purchasing Officer Matteo Battaini handed over the Award to Harm Voortman, CEO of VMI Group.

“VMI is proud to have been rewarded with this prestigious award. It is a recognition of dedicated hard work of a lot of people at VMI and a testimony of our excellent partnership with Pirelli. We look forward to being part of their continued success for many years to come” stated Harm Voortman.

The receipt of this award endorses VMI’s strategy to focus on customer support and supply of innovative high quality products.