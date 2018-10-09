Vredestein is adding new sizes to two of its successful tyre ranges for agricultural and industrial purposes. The number of sizes available for the Vredestein Traxion Versa will double from four to eight, while the four existing sizes of the Vredestein Endurion will be joined by another six, bringing the range to ten. The two tyre ranges will therefore suit an even broader range of applications.



Designed for telescopic handlers, compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders, the Vredestein Traxion Versa is an ideal solution for vehicles that operate on soft surfaces. Vredestein’s well-known curved traction cleat in particular combines excellent traction through self-cleaning with comfort and low wear.

The Vredestein Endurion has also been devised for telescopic handlers, compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders, but primarily in hard soil applications. Its robust casing and tough tread, with a 44% rubber percentage in the footprint, ensures the highest possible radial and lateral stability and excellent comfort. The high percentage of rubber in the tread, combined with an enhanced rubber compound and cleat height, also guarantees an impressive lifespan, while the modern casing construction results in a strong and reliable tyre that can carry heavy loads at all heights.

“This market will welcome the size range expansion,” says Jon Cottrell, Apollo Vredestein Off Highway Tyre Specialist for the UK Agri & Industrial sector, “as both existing Vredestein customers and new users will benefit from the investment made by Apollo Vredestein in such a wide set of applications."



New sizes

The sizes added to the Traxion Versa will be 340/80 R 18 IND, 400/70 R 24 IND, 400/80 R 24 IND and 440/80 R 28 IND.

The additions to the Endurion will be 340/80 R 18 IND, 400/70 R 18 IND, 340/80 R 20 IND, 400/70 R 20 IND, 400/70 R 24 IND and 400/80 R 24 IND.

