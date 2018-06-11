VREDESTEIN GOES DUTCH ON BESPOKE TESLA-BASED SHOOTING BRAKE

European premium tyre brand Vredestein’s Ultrac Vorti ultra-high performance tyres were the obvious choice for a unique project: a Tesla Model S-based Shooting Brake commissioned by a Dutch collector, designed by award-winning Niels van Roij Design and built by renowned Dutch coachbuilder RemetzCar.

Vredestein’s Dutch roots and penchant for performance and advanced technology through distinctive design, may have played a part in the decision to equip the elegant, yet sporty Shooting Brake model with a set of Ultrac Vorti: the Vredestein tyre has clean, distinctive lines as it was developed in partnership with Giugiaro Design. Even its name was chosen by Giugiaro, and inspired by powerful vortex air flows, reflecting the huge speeds and forces that the Ultrac Vorti can handle, while the tread is reminiscent of helicopter blade tips.

“Design is the most important reason for purchase globally – regardless of the purchase price, gender or age of the buyer,” Van Roij says. “Therefore, we invested a lot of time in the design process of our Shooting Brake. Our research focused on benchmarking high-end performance estate cars, one-off vehicles and market trends.”

Both the one-off model and its tyres showcase the essential elements to create a dynamic, bold profile with continuously flowing lines.“… and of course we added a completely new sculpted rear-end, keeping the shoulders of the car ‘alive’, thus ensuring a bold stance,” adds Van Roij.

Unveiled at the London Dutch Embassy on June 12, RemetzCar’s latest project, commissioned by Dutch shooting-brake collector Floris de Raadt, was designed by Niels van Roij Design, an independent automotive design studio based in the UK.

RemetzCar’s craftsmen translated Niels van Roij Design’sideas into the Model SB, remaining faithful to the maximum amount of character that could be added to the project. The confident chrome strip surrounding the side windows gives the car an expressive Shooting Brake design. The dynamic chrome profile adds visual length and reduces the extra optical mass typical of an estate car, with its extended roofline.

Finally, the team developed a unique colour, based on De Raadt’s wishes: a green metallic hue with a twist of gold gives the Model SB an elegant yet striking appearance.

The Model SB will embark onto a tour in various European countries, to be shown to prospects and media alike. It will have its public premiere at the International Concours d’Élégance Paleis Het Loo, (29 June-1 July) in The Netherlands.