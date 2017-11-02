Vredestein Introduces the Traxion Optimall

European premium tyre brand Vredestein will introduce the next generation VF (Very high Flexion) tyre for the top tractor segment at Agritechnica, Hanover, later this month.

The result of years of extensive research into the particular needs of tractor manufacturers and end users, the Traxion Optimall has unparalleled traction, ensures fuel efficiency and productivity and will substantially reduce the total cost of ownership.

The introduction of the Traxion Optimall was preceded by intensive testing by both Vredestein and the renowned German institute DLG, which confirmed the exceptional performance of this new VF tyre.

New benchmark The Traxion Optimall is the only VF tyre to allow a lower inflation pressure in the field and ensure an up to 15% larger footprint compared to VF and 25% compared to IF (Increased Flexion) tyres currently on the market.

DLG found that a tractor above 400 hp (fitted with Traxion Optimall) carrying out tillage activities experienced 5.5% less slippage than the same tractor fitted with IF tyres of another premium brand (see webpage http://dlg.org/home-en.html for full results). They also calculated that this equals to 7% less fuel consumption and a corresponding gain in productivity. The result in savings is € 162 per 100 ha of work.

F+ Techology The Traxion Optimall makes full use of Vredestein's F+ technology, combining very high flexibility with exceptional stability. The highly flexible sidewall consists of a focused flexing point. A high-tech rubber compound in the shoulder area supports the carcass at low pressure for extreme deflection. Together, these features enable the Traxion Optimall to be used at up to 25% lower pressure in the field than other VF tyres currently on the market (40% lower compared to IF).