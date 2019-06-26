VREDESTEIN IS THE RUBBER OF CHOICE FOR EAGLE E-TYPES

European premium tyre manufacturer Apollo Vredestein’s UK operation announces a partnership with the top British Jaguar E-Type specialist Eagle E-Types, whose range of handcrafted models, famous worldwide, sport Vredestein high performance tyres.



Vredestein’s rich heritage in the classic car world and sensitivity for that market’s unique demands are coupled with its focus on contemporary performance.



The brand shares, therefore, Eagle E-Types’ ethos to provide both a very special experience and yet an assurance that driving a valuable classic car need not compromise on quality standards or manufacturing methods.



Now over 110 years old, Vredestein has gained international recognition thanks to its premium product range, and as a brand enjoying long-term partnerships with world-famous names such as Italian designer Giugiaro.



Eagle E-Types’ reputation is borne out of its meticulous approach to creating classic car masterpieces by careful restoration and modernisation of the top examples of probably the most famous British sportscar of all time.



“Vredestein has a history of associating its name with prestigious automotive pursuits,” says Karl Naylor, Vredestein UK Country Manager. “As a brand, we have partnered with the Mille Miglia event for the last three years, and our classic automotive credentials are second to none. Having our high performance tyre range on the bespoke Eagle E-Types is a fitting tribute to both companies’ philosophy to offer an outstanding combination of technology and aesthetics.”



“Our aim here at Eagle E-Types has always been to respect and appreciate heritage, then add perfection to it,” says Henry Pearman, Eagle E-Types CEO. “Our attention for detail has brought us to conclude that Vredestein tyres are the most appropriate for our creations and we are delighted to have chosen a brand with such equity both in the classic and modern automotive world.”

