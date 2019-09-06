VREDESTEIN LAUNCHES STYLISH NEXT-GENERATION E-BIKE TYRE

Vredestein has joined forces with the renowned Italian design house Italdesign Giugiaro to create the Vredestein Icon, a next-generation tyre for e-bikes. The Icon provides instant feedback to riders, ensuring a comfortable and confident biking experience, combined with a progressive and stylish design that exudes power and speed. Vredestein will launch the tyre at the Eurobike exhibition in September 2019.

Safety and speed have become increasingly important as e-bikes become faster and road real estate in cities scarcer. Innovations in integrated batteries, cable technology, lighting solutions and connectivity have also enabled a true revolution in e-mobility over recent years. The new Icon clearly illustrates its commitment to the cause of progress. Fast, stylish and modern e-bikes deserve a tyre that is fit for purpose and provides safety in all road and weather conditions.

BOLD INNOVATIONS BASED ON 26 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

The development of the Icon leveraged on a great deal of knowledge from professional cycling and automotive tyres. Vredestein is famed for its many years of experience in silica mixing and processing. The technology of using different compounds in the central and shoulder tread – dubbed ‘Tricomp’ – was first introduced in 1993, and played a major part in one of the tyre’s first users winning the gold medal during that year’s UCI Road World Championships in Oslo. From that moment onwards, the ‘Tricomp’ became a key technology in providing better grip and handling in different weather conditions.

The V-shape actually helps to slightly deform the rubber and allows for superior water discharge. Combined with the silica-rich compound, this enables the tyre to adapt to a wide range of road conditions

Today, this experience is being introduced into the e-bike market through the Vredestein Icon, which is the first TriComp tyre in its segment. By giving the Icon a multi-compound silica tread on top of its balloon casing, Vredestein achieved a lower rolling resistance and excellent grip during braking, cornering and accelerating. Given the evolution and increased power and speed of today’s e-bikes, these factors are crucial for safety at high speeds.

UNRIVALLED PERFORMANCE

The Icon has a V-shaped semi-slick tread pattern. While slick tyres may give the impression of being more slippery than tyres with a more pronounced tread, this is not the case in reality: for two-wheelers, more rubber in contact with the road simply means a better grip. The V-shape actually helps to slightly deform the rubber and allows for superior water discharge. Combined with the silica-rich compound, this enables the tyre to adapt to a wide range of road conditions.

The Icon is ECE R75 certified and has excellent puncture protection. It is available in three popular sizes: 55-559 (26 x 2.20), 55-584 (27.5 x 2.20) and 50-622 (28 x 2.00).