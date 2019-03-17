VREDESTEIN SPORTRAC 5 TAKES PODIUM IN LATEST ADAC

European premium tyre manufacturer Vredestein's Sportrac 5 was one of just two compact car tyres to be ‘highly recommended’ in German professional body ADAC's latest summer tyre test.

The ADAC tested 16 summer tyres in the 185/65 R15 88H category for 13 criteria, including performance on dry and wet surfaces. The tyres were also checked for environmental (fuel consumption), noise emissions and wear variables. The Vredestein Sportrac 5 impressed with its balanced character and overall high performance, especially on wet surfaces.

Double podium

Vredestein’s sister brand Apollo also did well during the ADAC summer tyre test, with the Apollo Altrust receiving the highest score of all 16 tyres tested in the commercial van category (215/65 R16C 109T).