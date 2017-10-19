Vredestein To Introduce Next Generation VF Tyre At Agritechnica

Vredestein has announced the launch of a new premium tyre for the top tractor segment based on further improved VF (Very High Flexion) technology at the Agritechnica in Hanover next month. Building on extensive research into the needs of tractor manufacturers and end users, this new VF tyre sets a new standard in the market.

This exceptional tyre for top-of-the-line tractors will ensure an up to 15% bigger footprint compared to VF and 25% compared to IF (Increased Flexion) tyres currently on the market. As well as offering a significant reduction in soil compaction, this translates into largely increased productivity and fuel efficiency.

Further details will be announced nearer the time of the Agritechnica. Visit the Apollo Vredestein stand at the Agritechnica between 12 and 18 November in Hall 20 (B63).

