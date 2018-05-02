Vredestein to showcase world premiere at The Tire Cologne

Apollo Vredestein is gearing up to make a big impression at the new tyre exhibition The Tire Cologne, which will be held from 29 May to 2 June. The tyre manufacturer will be bringing its full range of products to Cologne.

The major highlight of the company's showcase will be the unveiling of a brand-new ultra-high-performance Vredestein winter tyre, called the Wintrac Pro.

This brand new model is being kept under wraps for now, but all details will be announced during its official launch on the 29th of May at 16.00h at the Apollo Vredestein booth (Hall: 06.1, Stand: B060 / C061).

Other exciting products to be showcased at The Tire Cologne will include the recently introduced Apollo Aspire XP summer tyre, Apollo's new truck range and the innovative Vredestein VF (Very High Flexion) tractor tyre Traxion Optimall, which went on sale in February 2018.