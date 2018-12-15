Vredestein Traxion Optimall takes home the gold

Leading European tyre manufacturer Vredestein has won the gold medal in the LAMMA 2019 Innovation Awards’ “Driven Innovation” category with its Traxion Optimall tyre, which will take pride of place on the Vredestein stand at the show, NEC Birmingham, on 8/9 January.

LAMMA, the UK's largest farm machinery, equipment and services show, provides a platform for exhibitors to introduce pioneering new products and services with the LAMMA Innovation Awards, which focus on advances in agricultural machinery, equipment and services that are sustainable, practical and progressive. The winners were determined by an independent panel of 13 industry experts after careful review of all the entries based on the relevant criteria.

The Traxion Optimall incorporates advanced Very High Flexion (VF) technology, with a curved design contour giving it a footprint that is up to 15% larger, at equal pressure, than other leading VF tyres and 25% more than leading Increased Flexion (IF) tyres currently on the market. This improves traction and fuel economy while reducing compaction and improving plant growth. Another major advantage of the Traxion Optimall is its suitability for use with central tyre inflation systems (CTIS).

Comments from the judges were: “The tyre features new technology to achieve lower pressures and provides long-term benefits to both customers’ bottom line and soil health, due to lower compaction and improved fuel consumption”.

The revolutionary Traxion Optimall

Vredestein’s premium tractor tyre Traxion Optimall makes the most of Vredestein's F+ technology, which combines exceptional flexibility with stability. The bead stabiliser with specially-designed rigid upper bead zone boosts stability even at low pressure, giving the tyre 10% more radial stiffness, and therefore safer handling, than comparable models. This combination of unbeatable qualities, setting new standards in the industry, has led to the recognition of the Traxion Optimall as a groundbreaking product by the LAMMA Innovation Awards expert jury.