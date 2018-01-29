Vredestein Winter Tyres Feature in Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique

European brand Vredestein’s Snowtrac 5, the award-winning winter tyres, feature in the Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique 2018 as the tyres of choice on the 1971 Porsche 914/6 belonging to Scottish businessman Sandy McEwen, whose co-driver, well-known Glasgow architect Alan Stark, is one of the Scottish rally scene’s top navigators.

Only cars which participated in the Monte-Carlo Rally between 1955 and 1980 are eligible for the 21st Rallye Historique; accordingly, McEwen’s Porsche needed an appropriate set of tyres to give it the best chance of success in such illustrious company.

The crew’s participation in the rally is dedicated to the memory of Jim Clark, in the 50th anniversary of the death of the Scot who is widely regarded as the most naturally-gifted racing driver of all time. The team is raising funds for the Jim Clark Museum which will open in Clark’s native Duns on the Scottish Borders in 2018.

“I have a long-standing relationship with Vredestein, and am particularly well acquainted with its winter tyre range (given the rigours of our Scottish weather),” says Sandy. “It seemed logical to choose the Snowtracs for the demanding route the rally has in store for its participants. We are very grateful to Vredestein for their technical and other support.”

Sandy and Alan will be at the Glasgow Start near Paisley Abbey on 31 January, joining 24 other competitor cars, setting off for a 2000km adventure which ends in Monte-Carlo on 7 February.

Alan said, “Whilst Sandy has had many years of involvement in circuit racing, this is his first international rally. Hopefully with my national rally experience, a well-prepared car and an enthusiastic support team we can tackle the many challenges which this event is famous for.”

Should weather conditions become even more challenging on the Alps, Vredestein has also provided the crew with its Arctrac studded tyres, widely used throughout Scandinavia and the rest of Europe.

Intrepid British journalist and Porsche expert Johnny Tipler, participating in the Rallye Historique as a reporter with henchwoman Alex Denham will also be sporting Vredestein tyres on their Boxster S as they slide gracefully along the snowy Alpine stages, in pursuit of The Story.