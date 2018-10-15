Vredestein Wintrac Pro declared winner in 2018 Auto Bild test

Unveiled at the international exhibition The Tire Cologne earlier this year, the Vredestein Wintrac Pro is an ultra-high performance winter tyre for the most powerful cars. Designed to respond to growing market demand in the 17-inch and higher ultra-high performance segment, the tyre offers excellent grip while cornering, short stopping distances on wet roads, and superior handling, even at high speeds. It is available in a large number of sizes in speed rating Y, making it appropriate for use at speeds of up to 300 km/h.



Setting the winter tyre standard

“This latest accolade shows the substance behind the Vredestein brand promise,” says Matthias Urban, Head of Sales Europe for Apollo Vredestein. “The Auto Bild test result is testimony to our promise to provide unrivalled winter tyre performance. Moreover, it shows how Vredestein continues to build on its already strong heritage in the winter tyre segment. We introduced the first winter tyre with high-silica technology in 1995 with the Snowtrac, the Wintrac xtreme was the first high-performance winter tyre in the world with the W speed index in 2005, as was the Wintrac xtreme S with the speed index Y in 2013. The results of this new Auto Bild test illustrate that our innovative approach continues to lead the way.”



Smart design

Created in collaboration with Giugiaro, the Vredestein Wintrac Pro combines attractive looks with cutting-edge technology. Unique resins with high silica in the tread compound ensure the best possible handling and braking on snow and wet surfaces. An all-new design for sipes and grooves guarantees the best possible handling on snow and exceptional braking and acceleration. Moreover, the tyre’s elongated, oval-shaped footprint improves performance on wet surfaces, steering response and cornering.