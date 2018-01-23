Premium tyre brand Apollo Vredestein celebrates the New Year with another fleet win, after a successful 2017 during which the company has won multiple new business in the hitherto unexplored fleet sector.

Heathrow-based CCH Logistics’ decision to switch to Vredestein fitments (having previously used other OE and replacement premium brands) is testament to the European tyre manufacturer’s commitment to delivering an exceptional package to fleet customers.

“After trialing Vredestein Comtrac 2 All Season on all our vehicles for almost a year, we were persuaded that they performed better than other top quality tyres, with even wear, impressive longevity, and Vredestein’s two-year accidental damage warranty for extra peace of mind,” explains Gavin Jones, CCH’s workshop manager.

“To fleet operators, of course cost is always an important factor, and Vredestein is very competitive, but our customers also value the personal approach within our account management,” adds Fleet and Lease Manager Ricky Mitchell.

All CCH vehicle tyres are going to be replaced with Vredestein products on a yearly contract.

“Despite the recent decline in new car registrations, the market is still very strong compared to previous years,” says Apollo Vredestein UK’s Country Manager Karl Naylor.

“We believe that the drop is mostly related to the previous boom in personal leasing,” Naylor continues. “SMEs which use cars and vans as part of their everyday business is a specific area of the market and our internal research shows that it is at the very least stable, or even growing. Vredestein’s SME targeting, combined with the recent announcement of our brand’s entry in the OE sector as a partner to Seat, VW and Ford, has ensured that our position in the fleet segment has never been stronger.”