Vredestein’s blue lights: reliable and safe when it matters most

Kettering, 18 September 2018 - European premium tyre manufacturer Apollo Vredestein has been selected as tyre supplier of choice by Medi 4 Ambulance Services Ltd. Vredestein’s Quatrac 5 and Comtrac 2 all-season tyres were tested on Medi 4’s fleet for a sustained period of time, easily proving to be the perfect choice for a fleet of vehicles for which safety and the ability to perform adequately in all weathers is paramount.

“We tested handling, mileage and braking performance to ensure that Vredestein’s tyres met our strict requirements, and were won over by the results,” said Darren Erb-Smith, Senior Operations Manager at Medi 4. “The tyres’ lighter compound makes their use around 5% more fuel-efficient. This was important to us, as carbon reduction and environmental concerns have an impact on contracts.”

According to NHS England, in July 2018, there were:

25.4 thousand calls to 999 answered per day

22.8 thousand incidents per day that received a response from an Ambulance

13.3 thousand incidents per day where a patient was transported to an Emergency Department (ED)

Like all ambulance services, Medi 4’s vehicles, from Volvo Rapid Response cars to Fiat Ducato HDU, Renault Master A&E vehicles and the Land Rover off-road fleet, need highly reliable tyres to fulfil their function quickly and safely.

“It is part of our fleet growth strategy to target Blue Light fleets by offering a period of trial to prove that Apollo Vredestein’s tyres are most suitable in terms of both cost-reduction and maximum performance,’ added Ricky Mitchell, Apollo Vredestein Sales Manager - Fleet & Lease UK. “This is a great start to our plan to support emergency services across the UK with tyres which are reliable and safe in all circumstances.”

