Vredestein’s premium all-season tyre range is trending

European premium tyre brand Vredestein’s growth strategy reflects segment volume and value trends



GfK Panelmarket data show significant growth in the all-season tyre market, specifically in the ultra-high performance and SUV sub-segments

Vredestein is best known for its illustrious heritage, cutting-edge design and the advanced technology of its all-season tyre range



Kettering, 1 August 2018 - European premium tyre brand Vredestein is well placed to fulfill the UK demand highlighted by the latest data, recently released by GfK Panelmarket.



Its extensive all-season tyre range is perfectly positioned to answer a trend which shows significant growth of all-season in SUV fitments (15% increase versus previous year*) and even more dramatic for ultra-high performance tyres (all-season grew 40% over last year*); additionally this ever-growing segment favours premium products over budget tyres.



“Marked growth in the all-season tyre sector (up 9% overall*) is not unexpected news,” comments Karl Naylor, Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager, “because we have seen that trend building for the last few years. We have been investing in the development of all-season tyres for over two decades and have offered both SUV and UHP tyres in all-season long before many of our rivals.



“For a brand like Vredestein, it is reassuring to see that such growth is achieved at the expense of budget tyres: 48% of all-season sales are premium tyres (up 4%*); UK consumers driving SUV and ultra-high performance vehicles seem to be more and more aware of the benefits of all-season tyres, as well as the rationale behind choosing quality over cheap products: both trends sit very well within Apollo Vredestein’s continued growth strategy and plans.”



*Source: GfK Point of Sales Tracking, July-June 2016-2017 vs July-June 2017-2018