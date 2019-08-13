Wheel safety specialist Checkpoint joins IAAF

Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) has welcomed Checkpoint as its latest member, enabling the wheel safety specialist to keep up to date with the latest developments and legislation in the industry.

New enrolee Checkpoint was founded over 30 years ago by CEO Mike Marczynski, inventor of what would be the Checkpoint Original, and the world’s first loose nut indicator.

Thanks to three decades of continual evolution and expansion of its product range, it now distributes in over 70 countries, where it is recognised as an industry expert and global leader in wheel safety. The Lancashire-based company, led by a dedicated team of innovators, manufactures and develops its extensive product range here in the UK, which offers a wide variety of wheel safety products, including indicators and retainers, designed to simplify and improve vehicle maintenance whilst increasing safety awareness.

Checkpoint will now have access to the vast array of IAAF benefits including legal helpline, medical cash plans, HR Manager Lite and ADR cover, as well as the opportunity to have its say on industry-related issues at a number of planned network events.

Alex Deremez, Managing Director of Checkpoint, said: “As a member we’re very much looking forward to supporting the aftermarket and ensuring only genuine safety products are continued to be introduced. We aim to lend technical advice and expertise to fleets and suppliers on wheel safety as well as keeping up to date with the latest developments and legislation in the industry.

Wendy Williamson, IAAF chief executive, said: “With the ever-changing market requirements, legislation and environmental pressures, having Checkpoint onboard to share their insight into CV safety will be extremely important.

“Alongside Checkpoint, we will work together as one to demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that only the highest quality products are introduced into the aftermarket and that vehicle safety stays at the forefront of the many services provided.”

