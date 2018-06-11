General
Wheel Solutions Limited - Situations Vacant
Purchasing Manager
Due to the expansion of our business an exciting opportunity has arisen for a successful candidate to join the Wheel Solutions team as a Purchasing Manager.
We require someone to manage the day to day purchasing function with particular focus on team leadership, project management, cross-function team work, supplier relationship management, stock and cost improvement programmes and supply chain strategy.
For more information go to the situations vacant page
Leave a reply