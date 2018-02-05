Who Will Be At Tyrexpo Africa 2018?

With just over two months to go before the Tyrexpo Africa 2018 Show opens in Johannesburg, South Africa in early April. Organisers Singapore based – SingEx confirm that the event is now in its final stages of development and the show will be extensively represented by leading companies in the tyre, tyre repair equipment and tyre accessories as well as the garage sector.

At the moment well over 100 international companies will be exhibiting at the event with a significant number making their debut at the exhibition and among the many established global brands being presented will be:

Nexen – Nankang – Autogreen – Doublestar – Firemax – Gremax – Goodride Roadstone – Salvadori – Wanli and Safemax

At the same time over1500 registered visitors have been recorded for the three day event from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Ghana, Cameroon, the UK and The Netherlands.

Breaking down the confirmed visitor list reveals that 20 per cent will be distributors/wholesalers, 20 per cent retailers, 20 per cent garage and workshop, 10 per cent manufacturers, 10 per cent dealers, 10 per cent transport owners, 5 per cent imports/exporters and 5 per cent others.

For additional information about the show and how you can exhibit or attend the event visit www.tyrexpoafrica.com