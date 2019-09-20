Wincanton targets fuel savings with new Michelin tyre policy

Michelin has won a five-year tyre management contract with Wincanton, the largest British logistics firm, in a deal believed to be one of the most significant commercial vehicle tyre contracts signed this year.

The agreement was secured following a competitive tender and will see the core Wincanton-liveried fleet – around 2,500 assets – switch to a Michelin New and Remix policy. The independently verified fuel efficiency of Michelin’s tyres proved key to securing the change in procurement strategy.

Carl Hanson, Group Procurement and Fleet Director at Wincanton, says: “We considered proposals from a number of tyre manufacturers and service providers, but Michelin gave us the confidence of offering a premium fitment, expert tyre management and the added value of a product which would save us fuel.

“Reducing carbon emissions is key to our environmental policy; switching to Michelin across our trucks and trailers supports this.”

The Michelin Effitires contract covers a multi-site fleet of predominantly 44-tonne tractor units and trailers, used for everything from general haulage to fuel tanker, container, milk collection and construction applications. Michelin will select tyres specific to each mission, including fitments from its fuel-saving X Line Energy and new X Multi Energy ranges.

All tyre fitting and servicing will be carried out by Michelin Service Pro dealers, with regrooving to extend the life of each tyre in its most fuel-efficient state. Fitting Michelin Remix tyres – unique for being manufactured exclusively on Michelin casings – will also ensure Wincanton enjoys the same fuel efficiency from both its new and retread tyres.

Andrew French, Michelin’s Director of Services and Solutions for the UK, Ireland and Nordics, explains: “From our first meetings together, Wincanton were clear they wanted a strategic-level supplier to support their long term goals, offering flexibility, innovation and proactivity.

“We’ve put in place a policy which combines the latest generation tyres, with a commitment to delivering the highest standards of service through our Michelin Service Pro dealer network. It’s all geared around taking tyre and fuel efficiency to the next level.”

As part of the new contract, Michelin is fitting vehicles with its new Michelin Wheel Safe technology – to demonstrate how a full-vehicle tyre pressure management system (TPMS) can help to achieve greater fuel savings.

For further information on the Michelin commercial vehicle tyre range visit http://trucks.michelin.co.uk/