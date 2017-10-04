Winter business with Yourtyres.co.uk

For car companies and tyre dealers, the autumn changeover season is one of the best times of year for generating revenue. If you can offer fast, good quality service, not only will you build loyalty among your regular customers, you will also ideally win new customers too. Yourtyres.co.uk, the B2B online store from Europe's largest online tyre wholesalers, Delticom, helps its commercial customers to do just that.

“We are very familiar with the challenges facing dealers and workshops. This is why we have adapted our services to meet their needs”, says Andreas Faulstich, Head of B2B at Autoreifenonline.de. “Our goal is to offer our commercial customers the best chance of having a successful winter season and winning new customers. For this to happen, three things are essential: flexibility, fair conditions, and opportunities to expand their own business.”

The key word is flexibility: thanks to its comprehensive range of tyre brands and models, Yourtyres.co.uk covers the entire market spectrum, from low-priced quality tyres to premium products. The advantages for tyre retailers and workshops: they can react flexibly to customer demand. Faulstich explains: “Thanks to the fact that we have our own warehouse, we offer excellent product availability. This enables our commercial customers to offer products for a wide range of customer groups without having to stock all the products themselves. In this way, they can meet every need while still saving space. It also means they don’t have to tie up large amounts of capital in stock.”