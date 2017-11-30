Your alloy wheels are tasked with one of the most demanding jobs of any single automotive component; effectively on the front line and exposed to the elements 24-7, your alloys must shrug off the weather, extremes of temperature and man-made contaminants, all of which increase in frequency as autumn gives way to winter. Only too aware that the majority of car owners want nothing more than to protect their 'summer wheels,' Wolfrace has opted to expand its range of alloys suited for use throughout the winter months, the ‘Silver’ GB range.

While the Wolfrace GB range isn’t exclusively for winter wheels, it is home to some of the firm’s most beloved seasonal offerings, all of which have been designed to whether the vagaries of the British winter year after year, season after season. 4 of these wheels, the Emotion, Temper (in both 5 and 6-stud form), Perfektion and the Twister, are produced by ATS in Germany. The other 8 wheels in the Silver line, the Arktis, Milano, U1, Le Mans (a 3-stud wheel designed for the Smart Car), Bavaro, TP5 and TP6 (designed for the VW Transporter series) and Davos, are designed in the UK by Wolfrace itself.

All 13 of these wheels have been developed to exacting standards and can therefore be counted upon to shrug off the very worst that the British winter can throw their way, which in practice means everything from driving rain and drizzle in November, right through to frost, ice and snow in January. They aren’t merely able to weather these frankly awful conditions, they can handle the extra contaminants that said conditions invariably cause, namely road salt, perhaps the single most corrosive single element an alloy will encounter in its lifespan. Indeed, so successful are they at shrugging off these harmful contaminants that you might well find yourself running them all year long!

The wheels above are built to exacting standards and can therefore be counted upon for years to come, though those still feeling hesitant will no doubt be pleased to learn of Wolfrace's industry leading warranty programme. Putting its collective money where its mouth is, Wolfrace is willing to offer an amazing half-a-decade long warranty on the wheels covered here, and all the buyer has to do to qualify is register their wheels online – it's that easy.