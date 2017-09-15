Wolfrace can claim to have one of the largest and most diverse wheel portfolios of any aftermarket wheel manufacturer, with some of its most popular (not to mention exclusive) wheels to be found within the Wolf Design portfolio. It contains an array of stunning designs aimed at large executive cars, SUVs and premium sports cars, and is home to the ever popular Wolfrace Renaissance.

It isn’t hard to pinpoint the root cause of the massive success the Wolfrace Renaissance has enjoyed over the last few years, its striking design. The Renaissance’s face is dominated by 13 clearly defined spokes which stretch out to its rim, rising outwards and upwards as they run away from the hub. Each spoke is finished in a contrasting colour with polished detailing, while one has Renaissance branding expertly engraved onto it. The wheel is finished by a sizable centre cap with a colour coded decal, both of which serve to complete the multi-spoke appearance.

The appearance of the spokes mentioned above is reflected in the choice of finishes the Renaissance can be ordered in, Hyper Silver/Polished, Gloss Black, Gloss Black/Polished or Gunmetal/Polished. The contrast between the leading and trailing edge of the spokes serves to make the Renaissance all the more dramatic, as well as accentuating its depth and width.

Styling, strength and lightweight aside, the Wolf Design is weight loaded at an impressive 1250kg (22in), a figure which makes it suitable for fitment to all manner of lightweight commercial vehicles, including the likes of the VW Transporter, Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter.

Wolfrace has long been known for the quality of its products and the ruthlessness of its development process, but the company is also wholly committed to customer satisfaction. This commitment is clearly reflected in the industry leading, 12-month warranty, one which can be extended by an extra year simply by registering said wheels online.

Last but not least, the Renaissance is also part of Wolfrace’s CFC (Complete Fitment Coverage) custom drilling service, a programme made possible by the firm’s trio of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) drilling machines. Said CNC machines are nothing if not accurate, able to efficiently drill PCDs, custom offsets, centre bores and spigot ring locations to a fraction of a millimetre in minutes. Each alloy is then extensively tested and inspected, while all stud hole de-burring is carried out by Wolfrace’s skilled engineering team by hand, a process which ensures a perfect finish. It means that the Renaissance is open to all, no matter what they drive.