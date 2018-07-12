Michelin UK HQ, 11 July 2018 – Michelin’s main stand at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will play host to a series of exclusive supercar world debuts, hypercar and superbike presentations and immersive motorsport experiences for the very first time.

The three-storey stand, which overlooks the hill climb action at the Goodwood Estate for the Festival of Speed weekend, is the main attraction from the iconic tyre brand alongside its longstanding presentation of the Michelin Supercar Paddock.

This year will see a number of supercars presented for the very first time as debuts on the Michelin main stand. First up is the Noble M500 on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres, which retains all the familiar Noble DNA but with a little more comfort and the addition of a DSG gearbox. The design offers a less restrained, more extreme look and clearly recognisable as being from the Noble stable. More details on the mid-engined, twin turbo V6 will be unveiled at Goodwood this week.

Another car to have the silk come off at the Festival of Speed is the Vazirani Automotive Shul Inspire Gran Turismo. A global debut for the all-new Indian turbine-electric hypercar, complementing the technology of tomorrow with a new take on classic automotive design to create a dynamic expression of art. The car, which will be presented on Michelin tyres, is ultra-lightweight and utilises a revolutionary Jet Turbine Electric powertrain encased in a suit of carbon-fibre.

The truly remarkable Eadon Green Zeclat will also take centre stage, featuring Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres. Zeclat is a modern interpretation of classic automotive designs and pays homage to famous coach builders of the 1930s like Figoni & Falaschi, Bugatti, Chapron, and PourTout. The elegant car boasts a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 powerplant, capable of a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds. A limited run of seven cars makes Zeclat one of the rarest breeds within the automotive world today.

Making its UK public debut at Goodwood exclusively on the Michelin stand and running on Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, is the new French hypercar - Prato ORAGE. Delivering over 900bhp, the ORAGE, which is homologated for the road, is the world's most powerful naturally aspirated V8. A 0-62mph time of 2.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 230mph is met when a ‘Go Baby Go’ switch turns on race mode and allows the driver to access an adrenaline-fuelled world. Prato offers the most bespoke service to its limited run of 19 cars. When a colour, weave and trim is selected by a customer, it is instantly removed from the catalogue and rendered no longer available to other customers.

Another star of the Michelin stand line-up will be the Genty AKYLONE, presented on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres. This French hypercar boasts a graceful shape, which houses a mid-engined twin turbo V10 beast capable of a power output over 1200bhp. This ultimate expression of pleasure and automotive passion will be on display on the Michelin main stand across all four days of the event.

Fans of two wheels need not miss out either, as a truly unique and intricately detailed Midual Type 1 motorbike will be on display. The French motorbike is a lightweight chassis made up of finely worked metal and leather, limited to a run of 35 and a true work of art which oozes savoir faire.

Stand visitors can also experience the pressure of a live motorsport environment, courtesy of a Virtual Reality tyre-changing experience. Fans will be up against the clock as they immerse themselves in the challenge of changing the tyres on a Ginetta G55 racer in a fully virtual environment.

More details on each of the cars will be available live on the Michelin stand each day at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, alongside special presentations of Michelin’s Le Mans racing pedigree and the company’s lifestyle range of clothing and merchandise.