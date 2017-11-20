World RX and RX2 make history on Cooper tyres in Africa

At the first ever FIA World Rallycross event to be staged on the African continent, this year’s World RX and RX2 International Series champions made history, on Cooper tyres, in front of a packed crowd.

Ahead of the season finale, held at Killarney International Raceway in South Africa (10-12 November), both World RX and its feeder series, RX2, had already crowned its 2017 victors. Despite this, Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson and Frenchman Cyril Raymond were determined to demonstrate to the new South African fans their worthiness as champions, winning the final rounds of World RX and RX2 respectively.

Former World RX Champion and EKS driver Mattias Ekstrom finished third on the World RX podium, consequently confirmed as runner-up in the 2017 championship standings after a season-long battle with Petter Solberg. Team Peugeot-Hansen’s Timmy Hansen claimed second place at the World RX of South Africa.

In the final round of the RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires, Raymond rounded off a near-perfect season by taking his sixth win in the highly competitive seven-event feeder series.

Sarah McRoberts, Marketing Communications Manager, Cooper Tire Europe, said, “Witnessing it first-hand in Cape Town, this year’s World RX season finale has been the best since the championship’s inception four years ago. We are proud to be the sole tyre supplier to both World RX and RX2 – congratulations to this year’s champions from all of us at Cooper Tire.”

