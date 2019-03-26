Wraps come off BMW's new 3 Series BTCC contender

The new BMW 3 Series that will contest the 2019 British Touring Car Championship in the hands of Colin Turkington, Tom Oliphant and Andrew Jordan officially broke cover today (26 March) ahead of the BTCC’s annual Season Launch.



It was revealed last month that the BMW 3 Series – one of the most evocative cars in BTCC history and synonymous with success in Britain’s premier motor racing championship – will return to the grid this year.



Since then, interest in the project has been running high, with significant anticipation leading up to today’s livery unveil and countless gallons of midnight oil burned back at the workshop of BMW’s long-time preparation partner, West Surrey Racing.



The result – the race-tuned 330i M Sport, sporting the iconic BMW M Motorsport colours – is a stunning feat of engineering with a timeless look. It is scheduled to roll out on-track for the first time this morning at Brands Hatch, before appearing at Hever Castle this evening and returning to the Kent circuit for a full day’s testing alongside all the other BTCC teams tomorrow (27 March).



The opening round of the 2019 BTCC campaign will take place on Brands Hatch’s Indy Circuit on 6/7 April.