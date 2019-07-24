Xlite forged aluminium wheels have been selected as the OE fitment for a new lightweight tri-axle Clearspan Curtainsider Trailer from Tiger Trailers, which is 500kg lighter than its conventional equivalent.

The trailer will allow operators to carry a greater payload of up to 29.5 tonnes for more sustainable and profitable operations.

The trailer uses steel components that are twice the strength of the structural steel typically used in chassis construction without adding any additional weight, which has allowed Tiger Trailers to develop one of the lightest tri-axle clearspan curtainsider currently available in the UK.

Xlite forged aluminium wheels in size 11.75 x 22.5 in a machined finish are homologated across all three axles, giving a further 114kg weight saving against standard steel.

Xlite and Xbrite wheels, which are five times stronger and 40 percent lighter than the standard steel equivalent, are spin forged from a single aluminium billet, a unique manufacturing process using a CNC machine to produce a higher degree of production accuracy and a truer running wheel.

Xlite is available in machined and polished finishes, while Xbrite goes through several automated treatment stages which permeate the metal deeper to deliver a wheel with the highest levels of corrosion resistance and shine. Wheels are available in 17.5, 19.5 and 22.5 inch sizes.

The ultimate advantages of operating with forged aluminium wheels including extra payloads, reduced diesel usage, decreased CO² emissions and less wear on surrounding parts, including expensive components such as tyres and brakes.

MWheels has exclusive European distribution rights for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels, as well as the Xsteel range through its agreement with Wheel India. It also supplies all other wheel manufacturers, as well as a comprehensive range of accessories.