XPO Logistics awards contract to Michelin solutions

Michelin solutions has been awarded a major contract with XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, to provide a tailored tyre management solution across nearly 80 per cent of its 17,000-strong European fleet. The three-year agreement marks one of the largest and most complex commercial vehicle tyre contracts in the sector and was secured following a rigorous and competitive tender process.

The EFFITIRES™ tyre management solution extends a long-standing business relationship between Michelin solutions and XPO Logistics. Whilst the previous 9,000-vehicle contract covered close to 90 per cent of the French-based fleet, plus all truck and trailer assets in Poland and Romania, the new agreement sees Michelin solutions’ share increased to more than 13,000 assets. This includes taking responsibility for 100 per cent of the French fleet, whilst also adding 2,300 new assets in the UK, 200 in Portugal and 50 in Luxembourg.

Luis Angel Gomez, Managing Director–Transport, XPO Logistics Europe, says: “Michelin solutions is recognised within XPO as being a strategic-level supplier that supports our long-term business goals. Their solutions are creative, flexible and proactive. This contract extension is our recognition of a job well done, and we’re confident that their solution will help to unlock even greater efficiencies over the next three years.”

Agostino Mazzocchi, Sales Director Europe at Michelin solutions, says: “XPO Logistics is a prestigious customer, providing pivotal supply chain solutions to some of the most successful companies in the world – naturally we’re delighted to be renewing and expanding our close collaboration.

“Tyre management and performance can have a huge impact on fleet efficiency and therefore structuring the right contract for XPO’s European operations was paramount. We offered a proven track record working with XPO in three major European countries, and the new scope extends our relationship further.”