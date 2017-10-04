Xtractor Around The World, The Adventure Goes On

For the second time, agricultural tractors are the stars of the TV adventure Xtractor. BKT as sponsor of an expedition whose destination has not been disclosed yet - a journey to discover unknown landscapes and cultures, while bringing attention to a sector of paramount importance for the entire planet, namely the farming sector. Travel, agriculture, and technology are the ingredients of an adventure involving a crew leading a convoy of 4 latest-generation McCormick tractors - ready to face the most unexpected events that they will encounter along the way of this docu-reality series. BKT will be in the front line, alongside 7 tractor drivers, and will equip their vehicles with state-of-the-art tyres that offer performance, resistance, and strength never seen before, while respecting the land on which they travel.

Xtractor, the TV format produced by Identity, continues its journey to the far end of the world. Following the 2015 first edition in Australia, when tractors covered approximately 8,500 km in 50 days across the limitless spaces of the Outback, in April 2018 the adventure is ready to set off again. 16 people, 4 tractors with a total of 1,000 horsepower and 3 off-road vehicles will turn their engines on for a second exciting expedition with a destination that is still classified. BKT tyres could not miss this opportunity, with arduous trails and gripping missions to complete. Resistance, adaptability to roads and terrain, flexibility, traction and reliability – these are the benefits offered by the BKT tyres to face and win the upcoming challenges day after day. Even the toughest ones.

It is not just about adventure. The new edition of Xtractor stands out for its humanitarian nature as well – the tractor convoy will engage in agricultural projects involving local communities they meet along the way, in need of any help they can get to develop their economy. Adding to the good intentions of the project, Xtractor will be collaborating with Amref, one of the largest non-profit health organizations at international level.