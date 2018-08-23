Yokohama All-Season tyre receives notable certification

After a series of rigorous benchmarking tests, Yokohama’s BluEarth-4s AW21 all season tyre has been certified by the prestigious TŰV SŰD, Germany.

As one of the world’s leading technical service organisations to the automotive industry, the certification underlines the credentials of the tyre. Indeed, in order to receive its award, the tyre was measured in a series of stringent performance tests on wet, dry and snow covered roads. The range of performance tests included aquaplaning in a straight line, wet braking, lateral wet grip, dry braking, acceleration on snow, braking on snow, lateral grip on snow, rolling resistance and pass-by noise.

Launched earlier this year as its first all-season passenger car tyre, the Yokohama BluEarth-4S AW21 is well suited for small and compact cars, mid-size saloons and modern SUVs and CUVs, offering excellent year round performance.

The tyre features Yokohama’s latest winter tyre technologies which offer enhanced snow and ice grip and outstanding performance driving in winter conditions. With its newly developed tread pattern, the tyre provides optimal balance for all conditions. The flat and wide pattern contour with divergent V-Groove and the Crossing Narrow Groove support the outstanding snow, ice and wet performance. Meanwhile the wide tread width with large shoulder blocks and its All-Season sipes contribute to safe and reliable driving for every-day use with long mileage. All sizes have the Snowflake Mark.