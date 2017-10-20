Yokohama at Rally GB

Hyundai i20 R5 driver, John Wink, is looking to gain a competitive advantage over the rest of the field in this year’s Wales Rally GB National Rally, by being the only competitor to run on Yokohama tyres.

Seeded fifth in a field of 81 entries, Wink and co-driver John Forrest will be running on Yokohama’s proven ADVAN A053 tyre.

“Wales Rally GB is always one of the most hotly anticipated events in the rally calendar so we’re delighted to be fully involved with our support for the team at JJ Rally at this year’s event,” comments Mark Evans, head of motorsport for Yokohama HPT Ltd.

Yokohama has extensive experience across a wide range of rally and race series. Indeed, in addition to its use in top flight series such as the FIA WTCC, competitors in 26 championships in the UK have competed on Yokohama tyres in 2017.

“We’ve now competed in three events in the car, finishing fifth overall in our last outing,” comments John Wink. “We’re incredibly excited to be competing at Wales Rally GB where we intend to participate at maximum attack. We believe the decision to run on Yokohama tyres will give us the best platform to achieve this.”