Yokohama-backed Ed Fossey takes championship title

Yokohama-backed Ed Fossey secured his maiden championship win in his first full year of rallying, securing the 1400 BTRDA rally championship title at the Trackrod Stages rally in Yorkshire on Saturday 30 September.

After taking several class podiums already this season, Fossey and his co-driver Chris Shapre-Simkiss knew that a class victory in their Yokohama-shod Toyota Yaris would be enough to clinch the 2017 title.

Fossey entered the final stage of the event still battling hard to become champion. However, he took the lead when championship rival, Dave Brick, was forced into retirement with mechanical problems. Fossey crossed the finish line of the final stage with the class win in his hands and the championship title with it.

Equally impressively, Fossey finished in 31st position overall, with many more experienced drivers in more powerful cars ranking below him.

Commenting on the result, Yokohama’s head of motorsport, Mark Evans said, “Ed has put on a superb performance this season. Yokohama has supported him for many years from his days in the Formula 1000 as a recipient of the Next Big Step Award, and his career progression is testament to his skill. We’re sure this is just a glimpse of his successes yet to come.”

photo from James Ward, Chicane Media