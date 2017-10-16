Yokohama Celebrates 100 Years of History

The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd has recently celebrated its 100th anniversary since it was founded in the city of Yokohama, Japan on the 13th October 1917.

Well recognised for its pioneering technology and innovation and offering specialist products for the automotive, aerospace, marine, industrial and golf industries, Yokohama continues to be at the forefront in the manufacture of many sought after products.

With tyre manufacturing representing around 80% of its core business, Yokohama offers the full range of passenger car tyres, truck and bus, motorsport, commercial and OTR tyres.

Whether fuel saving with environmental credentials or high-performance tyres, Yokohama continues with its essential philosophy to contribute to society by creating beneficial products and caring for the environment.

As part of its contribution to the Yokohama Rubber Company 100th Anniversary, its regional head office in Europe created a micro-site which offers a historical overview of the Japanese Global company.

The microsite launched earlier this year, has been divided into three timelines which highlight the foundation and early years of the company from 1917 all the way to the present day.

The third and final time period which brings Yokohama to contemporary times is now available via the Yokohama Europe website and directly on the link below:

http://specials.yokohama-online.com/100-years/