Yokohama - Chelsea FC unveils new third kit

Chelsea FC and Nike have unveiled the club’s brand new third kit for the 2017/18 season.

The stylish camouflage design is coloured with a series of dark greys, complemented by vibrant detailing in a modern electric blue running throughout. As the official shirt partner to the club since 2015, the Yokohama logo is boldly displayed across the shirt front in highly contrasting white, ensuring prominent exposure for the premium tyre brand.

The new third kit will make its debut when Chelsea FC visit Atlético Madrid in their UEFA Champions League match on 27th September.