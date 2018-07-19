Yokohama gears up for the Silverstone Classic

Yokohama is set to present a host of high-octane entertainment this coming weekend in its role as the official tyre partner of the Silverstone Classic. The event will also mark the celebration of Yokohama’s UK distributor, Yokohama HPT’s, 30thanniversary in the UK.



Starting this coming Friday (20thJuly), more than 100,000 fans are set to descend on the Northamptonshire circuit over three days as the world’s largest classic motor racing festival roars into action.

As the official tyre partner, Yokohama will be involved in several key elements of the festival including the Yokohama Silverstone Classic Supercar Track Parade and Paddock Display, the Yokohama Trophy for FIA Masters Historic Sports Cars and the Yokohama Silverstone Classic Club Car of the Show Award. Additionally, it will be hosting the Yokohama Chelsea Skills Zone where free football coaching will be provided by Chelsea Foundation coaches.

Of course, the tyre manufacturer will also be exhibiting its latest range of road and race tyres as well as giving an exclusive preview of its range of hobby tyres which are manufactured to modern standards but are ideally suited to classic cars. Indeed, these will be displayed on a stunning 1989 Porsche 911 and an original Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 press car. Furthermore, reflecting the company’s strong motorsport heritage and strong OE approvals, Yokohama will be displaying the Hyundai i30 N TCR currently being raced by Lewis Kent in the inaugural TCR UK series, the BMW M3 raced in the BTCC by Alan Minshaw in the 1990s and the very latest David Brown Automotive Speedback Silverstone Edition.

In addition to the Yokohama elements, there will be a host of other activities including historic motor racing, displays from over 100 car clubs, a classic car auction, air displays, live music and much more.

For more information about the Silverstone Classic and to buy tickets, visit www.silverstoneclassic.com.