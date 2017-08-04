Yokohama nets second prestigious tyre safety award

For the second year in succession, premium tyre manufacturer Yokohama has been awarded TyreSafe’s prestigious Tyre Manufacturer Award in recognition of its efforts, achievements and innovative approach in promoting tyre safety in the UK.

Having initially secured the award last year, Yokohama built on the success of its original campaign by utilising its partnership with Chelsea Football Club throughout 2016 to generate further high-profile awareness of tyre safety issues with Premier League football fans, and creating a powerful call to action, encouraging fans to check their tyres for a safe journey home.

Speaking after receiving the award, David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT Ltd said: “It really is an honour to be named as TyreSafe’s tyre manufacturer of the year for the second year in a row however this would not have been possible without the fantastic support and involvement from Chelsea FC, who have now become TyreSafe supporters in their own right. Every week, hundreds of thousands of football fans jump in their cars and travel around the UK to follow their beloved teams and we are proud to have played an important role in helping promote tyre safety issues and ensure they arrive safely.”