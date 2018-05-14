Yokohama proudly displayed on new Chelsea FC home kit

Premium tyre manufacturer Yokohama is proud to have its logo emblazoned across the front of the new home kit of Chelsea FC for the 2018/19 season, which was launched by the club last week.

The new kit takes inspiration from the famous and much-loved jerseys of the 1980s and 90s. Flashes of colour light up the shirt, with dazzling horizontal red and white lines vibrantly standing out against the famous Chelsea blue. The jersey is complemented by the traditional blue shorts and white socks, brightened by a horizontal red and blue trim at the knee.

Meanwhile, two subtle inner pride features ensure this kit is fulsome with Chelsea pride and heritage. High up on the back of the neckline of the shirt sits a small lion, an instantly recognisable symbol borrowed from the club crest. Inside the jersey, the words ‘Blue is the Colour’ can be found, the opening line from the Chelsea anthem.

As well as the men’s team, both the Chelsea Academy and Ladies teams will wear the new kit throughout the 2018/19 season.

It is available to buy immediately at nike.com/chelsea and the Stamford Bridge Megastore.