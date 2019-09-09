Yokohama proudly displayed on new Chelsea FC third kit

Reigning UEFA Europa League champions, Chelsea FC, have unveiled a brand new third kit for the 2019/20 season which dives into 1990s shirt culture, reminiscent of a celebrated era for the club, with the Yokohama tyres logo proudly emblazoned across the front of the shirt.

Although clean and modern in shape and athletic performance, the predominantly black kit features flashes of bright orange, similar to the away shirt worn between 1994 and 1996, sported by the great Ruud Gullit, who arrived to light up Stamford Bridge during this period.

As well as the nostalgic use of orange, the jersey boasts numerous other nods to ‘90s football, with a jacquard knit rising from the fabric of the shirt, an old-school style collar and a retro Nike ‘Futura’ logo.

The historic nod of the new shirt complements the team’s white away kit which is inspired by the Mod culture that thrived on the King’s Road in the 1960s and the team’s traditional blue home kit which is inspired by Stamford Bridge, home of the club since 1905. All three shirts proudly display the Yokohama logo giving the premium tyre manufacturer significant global brand exposure, regardless of whether the team is playing home or away.

The 2019/20 Chelsea FC third shirt is now available for fans to buy directly from the club’s official store.