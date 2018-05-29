Yokohama returns to Isle of Man with TT legend





17 times Isle of Man TT sidecar champion Dave Molyneux is set to unveil a revolutionary new bike for this year’s high-speed race which has been specifically designed to unlock the potential of his Yokohama ADVAN A005 radial tyres.

The partnership marks the return to the TT for Yokohama and reunites one of the most successful partnerships in the sport. Indeed, 12 out of Molyneux’s 17 TT victories throughout the 90s and 2000s were achieved on Yokohama tyres.

“After some challenges in last year’s TT, I wanted to explore the potential of the Yokohama radial tyre but thought that it needed to be run all around,” explains Dave Molyneux. “We’ve now designed a brand new bike specifically for road racing which is focused on balance and grip. The result is a much faster bike which has better balance and delivers improved consistency, and we’re really happy with the results so far.”

In order to maximise the performance from his Yokohama tyres, Molyneux has moved the fuel tank to the rear of his new machine and below the rear axle. The alternative design means the passenger can now lie down giving further improvements in balance and grip.

Following a recent testing session, Mark Evans, head of motorsport for Yokohama remarked, “We’re delighted to be returning to one of the most famous road races in the world, with arguably the best racer there’s ever been! Dave and his team have been meticulous in their preparations and the results from our test have been great. Everything has come together incredibly well and we wish Dave every success in this year’s event.”

Visitors to the TT will be able to see Molyneux and his new bike compete on Saturday 2ndand 8thJune.

