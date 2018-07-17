Yokohama scores a hat-trick at the TyreSafe awards

Yokohama has secured another prestigious award from TyreSafe, the UK’s tyre safety charity, at its annual awards dinner. In taking TyreSafe’s Highly Commended Award, Yokohama secured its third consecutive win from the charity, having taken the Tyre Manufacturer Award for the previous two years.

James Brown, marketing manager, Yokohama, was presented with the award in recognition of the premium tyre manufacturer’s work promoting tyre safety all-year round in conjunction with Chelsea FC. At the heart of its activities, Yokohama and Chelsea relayed high-profile tyre safety messages to football fans on match days at Stamford Bridge on perimeter boards, on the ground’s giant screen and in matchday programmes.

“The work that TyreSafe and its members carry out is incredibly important and performed to a very high standard so we’re absolutely delighted to receive this latest award,” comments David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT. “Tyre safety remains an important issue and we must all continue to work hard to raise awareness, I’d like to also pass on our thanks to Chelsea FC for their ongoing support of this great initiative too.”

Speaking about the award, TyreSafe’s judges commented: “TyreSafe’s Highly Commended Award recognises consistent excellence in promoting the tyre safety message. Through its year-round support, and leverage of its shirt sponsorship of Chelsea FC, Yokohama has delivered new and engaging ways to raise awareness of this potentially life-saving message to a vast audience. TyreSafe congratulates Yokohama for its achievements and looks forward to working with them on future activities.”