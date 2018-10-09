Yokohama shod JJ Rally secures best ever result





JJ Rally takes runners-up spot at Wales Rally GB National Rally

Hyuandai i20 R5 equipped with Yokohama A053 tyres

Result caps a highly successful partnership for 2018





Running on Yokohama A053 tyres, JJ Rally secured their best ever result at the weekend in their Hyundai i20 R5, taking second place overall in the Wales Rally GB National Rally.

Finishing just over one minute behind the overall leader, driver John Wink and co-driver John Forrest benefitted from an extended testing programme in 2018 which allowed them to fully exploit the potential of their Yokohama tyres in tricky and changeable conditions.

“The long stages were more suited to the top end WRC cars so we had to work hard to maintain our second place,” explained John Wink. “However the tyres performed brilliantly and we only used two sets over the whole weekend. Prior to the event we wanted to finish in the top five so we’re absolutely thrilled to secure second place, in what is our best ever result by a long way.”

The result in the Welsh forests caps the end of a fantastic year for the team which saw them secure third place overall in the MSA Scottish Rally Championship.

Mark Evans, head of motorsport for Yokohama HPT, said, “Our congratulations go to everyone at JJ Rally for their successes both at Wales Rally GB and the 2018 season overall. We were confident that by supporting them with our tyres throughout the year we’d be a very competitive prospect and the result at the weekend reinforces and justifies this.”

For more details about Yokohama’s full range of competition tyres, visit www.yokohama.co.uk.