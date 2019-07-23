A Yokohama-shod Toyota GR Supra Drift by HKS was one of the star attractions in the Live Action Arena at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.



Created by custom specialists HKS, the world’s first drift Supra boasts an impressive 700bhp thanks to a number of modifications and upgrades which included the fitment of Yokohama’s ADVAN Neova AD08RS tyres to the front, and ADVAN A052 tyres to the rear.

Piloted by Nobuteru Taniguchi, one of Japan’s top drifting stars, the car performed an amazing display of power, skill and control around the specially designed course, in front of thousands of adoring fans.

The appearance of the GR Supra Drift was timed to coincide with the start of GR Supra sales in Toyota’s domestic market in Japan. It was also a return to the scene of the standard GR Supra’s world premiere public driving appearance last year.

Furthermore, the car’s creation was the latest in a long line of technical partnerships between Yokohama and HKS stretching back decades and which continues today around the world.

To see highlights of the car’s appearance in the Live Action Arena at Goodwood, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ey0MdFHkIAY.