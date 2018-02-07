Yokohama has announced that it is now supplying its global flagship ADVAN Sport V105 tyres to Germany’s BMW Group for use as original equipment on the car maker’s new X3 model.

The new BMW X3, which debuted in November 2017 in North America, will be released gradually in markets around the world, and will come equipped with tyres in one of two sizes —225/60R18 104W or 245/50R19 105W, the latter of which features Yokohama’s run-flat technology. This marks the first time that Yokohama has supplied tyres as original equipment for a BMW model.

The ADVAN Sport V105 is a high-performance tyre developed by Yokohama primarily for use on high-power, premium cars. The tyre delivers excellent driving performance combined with superior comfort and safety characteristics. The tyres being supplied for the new BMW X3 were jointly developed with BMW and include the German manufacturer’s star marking of approval on the sidewall.

In addition to being selected as original equipment for the BMW Group, the ADVAN Sport V105 also comes factory-installed on many other high-performance models from other leading global OEMs.

Yokohama also supplies its high-performance racing tyres to BMW racing teams that have achieved great success on the product. Schnitzer Motorsport’s BMW M3 captured the first World Touring Car Championship in 1987 and also won the European Touring Car Championship in 1988. BMWs running on Yokohama tyres have also won a combined total of five 24-Hours Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours races, two of the world’s elite road endurance races.

In Japan, a BMW 635CSi running on Yokohama tyres captured the first All-Japan Touring Car Championship Class 3 title in 1985. GSR&Studie with Team Ukyo captured the GT300 class series championship in the 2011 SUPER GT series. Studie AG has been a BMW support team since 2014 and has been a BMW works team since 2016. Yokohama Rubber provided support from 2008 to 2017.