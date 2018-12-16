Yokohama takes tyre safety message to local schools

As part of its activities for this year’s tyre safety month, premium tyre manufacturer, Yokohama, has teamed up with its local football club MK Dons to not only provide the Gift of Football at primary schools in the area, but to also pass on vital tyre safety information.

The initiative, organised by MK Dons Sports and Education Trust, will see around 40 schools receiving visits from MK Dons players and support staff. During the visits, the team will host an interactive assembly with hundreds of school children each time to provide inspiration, education as well as a voucher to watch the MK Dons in action at Stadium MK. Additionally, the children will be presented with gift bags from Yokohama which includes pens, stickers and TyreSafe’s ‘Home Safely’ leaflet which provides vital tyre safety information and advice for parents.

“While tyre safety month takes place in October, we wanted to create a programme in partnership with MK Dons which would not only make a difference to road safety locally but could last for longer than just the duration of the campaign month,” comments James Brown, marketing manager, Yokohama HPT Ltd. “The Gift of Football initiative is the ideal platform to help us achieve this and we are looking forward to rolling this out to many schools across the area over the coming months.”

Through the initiative, Yokohama expect to visit most of the schools across Milton Keynes, helping to educate thousands of parents and school children.

The first Gift of Football visit of the season was held at Southwood School with MK Dons players Robbie Simpson and Lawson D’Ath in attendance.

Reflecting on the event, Robbie Simpson said, “Initiatives like this are really important. It’s great to be able to go into schools and provide the children with some inspiration and it will be great to see the kids at Stadium MK cheering us on at the weekends.”

For more information about the work of MK Dons SET, visit www.mkdonset.com.