Yokohama to appear in Silverstone Classic highlights programme

A television highlights programme of this year’s Silverstone Classic which took place on 21st– 22ndJuly at the world famous Silverstone circuit, Northampton, is due to air this Sunday on ITV4 at 5.45pm.

ITV4 viewers can expect to enjoy a summary of the key events of the three-day classic motoring festival, where premium tyre manufacturer, Yokohama, made its debut as the Official Tyre Partner this year.

Yokohama’s presence at the festival included the Yokohama show stand and Chelsea Skills Zone where hundreds of kids enjoyed free football coaching sessions courtesy of Chelsea FC. Other key highlights included the Supercar Paddock, Yokohama Club Car of the Show Award, as well as the Yokohama Trophy for FIA Masters Historic Sports Cars race.

For those that may miss the first airing, repeat broadcasts will be shown on ITV4 on Wednesday 15th August at 8pm, Saturday 18th August at 8:30am and Saturday 15th September at 3:15pm.