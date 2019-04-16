Yokohama to debut latest van tyres at CV Show

Making its debut appearance at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show, Japanesetyre manufacturer Yokohama will exhibit its premium product range for a broad range of light commercial vehicle applications. Among the tyres on display will be Yokohama’s dedicated van range, including the BluEarth-Van RY55 tyre and W*Drive WY01 winter tyre.

Yokohama’s van tyres have been developed to provide superb long mileage, high durability and ride comfort. Indeed, the BluEarth-Van RY55 tyre has just been selected forOE fitment on the Toyota Hiace, in multiple global locations. Additionally, Yokohama’s winter tyre products also provide reliability and all weather mobility in challenging winter conditions, such as wet weather, snow and ice.

“We’re thrilled to be making our debut at the CV Show this year,” comments David Seward, managing director of Yokohama HPT. “We have a wide offering of premium tyres for a variety of applications in the commercial vehicle sector, and can’t wait to welcome visitors onto our stand to talk about the innovative design and technologies developed to address the needs of commercial vehicle operators.”

Also on display at the show will be Yokohama’s Geolandar range. Designed to perform in even the most extreme off-road conditions, the Geolandar M/T G003 is the ultimate mud terrain tyre for SUVs and pickup trucks. Also in the range is the Geolandar A/T G015, suitable for a variety of off-road vehicles, such as those used by many mountain rescue, forestry commission and mobile utilities services fleets.

A new ‘eco zone’ will also be introduced as part of the Yokohama stand. The area will be dedicated to Yokohama’s BluEarth range and the environmentally conscious technologies which are incorporated into the manufacture and performance of every tyre in production.

“Our commercial vehicle products are designed to deliver. We recognise the importance of reliability as well as all year round mobility for fleet operators and workshops. Furthermore, our BluEarth technologies represent both our respect for the environment and also the benefits of fuel efficiency and product longevity.”



Show visitors can find Yokohama in Hall 5, stand 5B116.

To find out more about Yokohama’s commercial vehicle tyres, visit yokohama.co.uk.