Yokohama to launch spectacular mud terrain tyre in Europe

Yokohama will begin European sales of the “GEOLANDAR M/T G003”, mud terrain tyre in its GEOLANDAR brand of tyres for SUVs and pick-up trucks, from this spring. The tyres, to be introduced to specific country markets sequentially, will be available in 23 sizes, from 20-inches to 15-inches with POR (Professional Off-Road) stamped on the tyres’ sides. The same tyre has been sold in the USA since July 2017.

The “GEOLANDAR M/T G003” seeks to provide off-road driving enthusiasts with tyres that deliver the ultimate performance for every off-road scene, from mud to rock, dirt and gravel. In addition, the company constantly seeks to extend the tyres’ useful life by enhancing their durability and wear resistance.

The “GEOLANDAR M/T G003” is a total upgrade from its predecessor, featuring a new tread pattern, side design, profile, construction and rubber compound, all based on technological feedback received from participants in the most-demanding off-road races around the world.

Tread pattern and the side block are particularly important parts of off-road tyres. The tread pattern of “GEOLANDAR M/T G003” includes large mesh lug grooves and sequential sipes that help the tyre achieve excellent traction on various off-road surfaces. In addition, the “GEOLANDAR M/T G003” has a thickened side with an aggressive side block in the upper part of the tyre’s side. This side block increases cut and wear resistance.

The “GEOLANDAR M/T G003” development team’s dedication to creating a design that strengthens the vehicle’s off-road image has resulted in an aggressive-looking tyre that fulfils users’ needs to enjoy off-road driving in a dressed-up vehicle.