Yokohama to make debut appearance at CV Show

Premium tyre manufacturer Yokohama will make its debut appearance at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show.

Yokohama will use the event to showcase its range of van, 4x4 and high performance tyres which are ideally suited to a wide range of fleet and vehicle applications.

The decision to exhibit at this year’s show reinforces Yokohama’s ongoing drive into the van market, which has recently yielded a number of new fleet fitments from companies including specialist aviation logistics company, Comet Car Hire (CCH) and leading European logistics business, X One Wholesale.

“We’re delighted to be exhibiting at the CV Show for the very first time ever,” comments David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT. “Van and car fleet operators demand the very best performance and longevity from their tyres, so we are looking forward to showcasing our range at the CV Show.”

Visitors to the Yokohama stand will have the opportunity to view tyres from Yokohama’s BluEarth, W*Drive, Geolandar and award-winning ADVAN range, which offer long mileage, durability and fuel saving technologies in a variety of wheel sizes for vans, light commercial vehicles and car fleets.

For further details of Yokohama’s van range, visit www.yokohama.co.uk.