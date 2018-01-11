Yokohama to preview new road tyres at Autosport International

In addition to its comprehensive range of championship winning competition tyres, premium tyre manufacturer Yokohama will preview a number of new tyres for road applications at this year’s Autosport International.

In addition to its comprehensive range of championship winning competition tyres, premium tyre manufacturer Yokohama will preview a number of new tyres for road applications at this year’s Autosport International.

The new tyres reflect Yokohama’s unique combination of race to road heritage coupled with its innovative and environmentally friendly approach.

As the flagship range intended for sports and luxury cars, Yokohama’s Advan Sport boasts a number of impressive OE fitments from premium vehicle manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. The tyres are designed to provide an optimised balance of sport, performance and comfort resulting in excellent wet grip, low rolling resistance and minimum levels of noise.

New to the Yokohama Advan range for 2018 and making its UK debut at Autosport International is the Advan Sport V105 ZPS (Zero Pressure System) runflat, representing the next generation in performance tyre technology.

Yokohama’s BluEarth range of tyres reflect the company’s commitment to environmental performance and responsibility. Using advanced manufacturing techniques including the use of natural compounds such as orange oil in zero emission factories, Yokohama’s BluEarth tyres represent the pinnacle of environmental performance.

These credentials are reflected in another new tyre to make its UK debut at Autosport International, the BluEarth Van RY55, which has been designed for light commercial vehicles. Having undergone extensive testing, the tyre is already being applauded for its long-mileage potential.

Meanwhile for those drivers requiring all-terrain capabilities, Yokohama will also be displaying several products from its Geolandar range. These tyres are ideally suited to a range of vehicle applications including SUVs, 4x4s and the latest cross-over vehicles.

“We’re delighted to be showcasing our latest tyres for the road alongside our championship winning competition tyres at Autosport International,” comments David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT Ltd. “No matter what your requirements are, from off-road to comfort and high-performance, we continue to invest in and develop class-leading products which meet your needs and enhance your driving pleasure.”

For more information about Yokohama’s Advan, BluEarth or Geolandar ranges, visit www.yokohama.co.uk.