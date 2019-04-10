As Japan’s oldest tyre manufacturer with a history stretching back more than 100 years, premium tyre manufacturer Yokohama will be showcasing its pedigree and race-winning credentials at this year’s Silverstone Classic.

In its second year as official tyre partner to the world's largest classic motor racing festival, Yokohama will showcase a range of its current high performance road products that are fitted as original equipment to vehicles such as the BMW M5 and the Porsche 911. In addition, the Japanese manufacturer will also display its range of competition tyres that are helping to power drivers to championship wins around the world.

Reflecting on in its long-standing success in the UK, Yokohama will also be exhibiting a number of notable and iconic cars from recent decades that were driven to victory by some of motorsport’s greats on Yokohama tyres. These cars include Robb Gravett’s championship-winning BTCC 1990 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 and Bill Gwynne’s 1981 Vauxhall Chevette, the tarmac rally car that helped start a revolution by being campaigned on circuit tyres.

“Motorsport is a significant element of Yokohama’s rich heritage,” comments David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT. “Some of the world’s most iconic and celebrated drivers have competed on Yokohama’s tyres, including the legendary Ayrton Senna and Martin Brundle. And today, Yokohama tyres are used by competitors in 27 motorsport series in the UK, from rally, rallycross, oval and circuit racing.”

Following the success of last year’s family activities, Yokohama will once again host the Chelsea Skills Zone, offering free football coaching sessions for children courtesy of Chelsea FC, with a number of opportunities for participants to win prizes donated by the football club.

Yokohama will also lend its name to several of the festival’s highlights, including the Yokohama Trophy for FIA Masters Historic Sports Cars and the Supercar Legends display presented by Yokohama. In addition, Yokohama representatives will once again present the Yokohama Trophy for Club Car of the Show.

“We’re delighted to be back at the Silverstone Classic for our second year as the official tyre partner and we’re looking forward to getting involved in multiple aspects of the festival and meeting as many visitors as possible. Of course we’re also excited to see all the action on the circuit too,” concludes David.

For more details about Yokohama’s extensive range of tyres, visit www.yokohama.co.uk.